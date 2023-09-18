Here's why Japan is gearing up to build its own ChatGPT

Best known for automobiles and consumer electronics, Japan has fallen behind on recent technology trends like artificial intelligence. Its scientists believe that as the country's population shrinks, Japan will have a strong incentive to make great leaps in AI and robotics to maintain productivity.

Although ChatGPT is being used by Japanese municipalities to carry out governmental work, Japanese scientists say that the country needs to come up with its own version of ChatGPT.

In June, Japan was the third-largest source of traffic to OpenAI's website, according to analytics firm Similarweb. Yokosuka City, which has been running into administrative issues, turned to ChatGPT to enhance efficiency and establish a better workflow within government operations.