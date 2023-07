In Japan, researchers have made a remarkable discovery of an exceptionally well-preserved fossil belonging to the Wataria parvipora forest. This rare plant fossil originates from the late Miocene epoch, a period that existed around 10.4 to 5 million years ago.

The researchers hope that the fossil findings will enable them to “reconstruct a whole Eurasia plant from the late Miocene epoch", a press release from Hokkaido University stated.

Discovered in 1994

The plant fossil remains were discovered in the Kiso River in Minokamo, Japan in 1994. Back then, the river underwent a historic drought, which uncovered 400 in situ fossilized tree stumps that were previously hidden in the river's waters.