ispace: Japanese moon lander carrying UAE's Rashid rover may have crashed on lunar surface

The first attempt by the Japanese startup ispace inc (9348.T) to soft-land a rover on the lunar surface appears to have failed, indicating that the Hakuto-R Mission-1 lander had most likely crashed on the Moon's surface, after attempting a fast landing with the UAE's Rashid rover.

Flight controllers on the ground made the announcement 20 minutes after the scheduled landing time at 16:40 GMT on Tuesday, April 26. The communication outage prompted the startup to declare that the spacecraft had failed to land.

No landing data received so far

The Hakuto-R Mission Control Center in Nihonbashi, Tokyo, confirmed that communication with Hakuto-R was lost just moments before the tense landing sequence. The lander could be seen descending towards the lunar surface for the touchdown (about 295 feet, or 89 meters above the lunar surface) in the live animation. It was programmed to land autonomously on the surface, however, no data indicating a touchdown was received minutes after the planned landing.

The mission control center has been investigating the matter using telemetry data collected until the landing sequence to determine what caused the communication failure prior to the final landing moments.