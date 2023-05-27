How Japan's lander was confused by a crater on the Moon

On April 26, the $90 million Hakuto-R Moon lander, built by the Japanese firm ispace, was descending toward the lunar surface at 120 kmh (75 mph). It should have had a gentle touchdown but it ended up crashing into the moon ultimately leading to its destruction.

Why did this happen? A report by Yahoo News published on Friday seeks to answer the question.

One explanation given was that the vehicle ran out of fuel for the engines that slowed it. This was the fault of the software used to pilot the lander and a change in destination late in the mission planning process.

Robotic Moon landers traditionally pilot themselves by using two key sources of information.