Japan's sixth Epsilon rocket mission fails

“We sincerely apologize for not being able to meet the expectations of the local community and everyone else involved, as well as those involved in the satellites on board. Currently, we have established a task force headed by President Yamakawa and have begun investigating the cause. The status of the investigation will be announced at any time.”

The mission was known as Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration 3 and at first it looked to be going as planned. The solid rocket's first two stages performed nominally, but problems seemed to arise around the time when the third stage was supposed to kick in. This resulted in mission controllers activating Epsilon's flight termination system, which effectively destroyed the rocket in the air.

Now the Japanese space agency has launched an investigation to figure out exactly what went wrong and what (and perhaps who) was responsible for the mission's failure.

An Epsilon rocket in action. JAXA

Mission payloads

Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration 3 was supposed to send one main satellite into orbit called RAISE 3 (Rapid Innovative Payload Demonstration Satellite 3). RAISE 3 consists of a 240-pound (110 kilograms) craft that was equipped with seven technology-testing payloads: two experimental thrusters, one of which would use water as fuel; a satellite-deorbiting drag sail; a deployable power-generating membrane structure that also doubles as an antenna; telecom tech; a high-speed software receiver; and a commercial graphics processing unit.