Japan's Subaru Telescope will train 2,400 eyes on the sky to analyze "cosmic rainbows"

The Subaru Telescope's new instrument

The Subaru Telescope is an 8.2-meter optical-infrared telescope located at the summit of Maunakea, Hawaii, operated by Japan's NAO.

The telescope will use spectroscopy instruments to break the light from stars into its component colors, yielding important information about the chemical composition of those stars. As the NAO explains, "studying the strengths of the different colors in the rainbow from an object can tell astronomers various details about the object such as its motion, temperature, and chemical composition."

The NAO just revealed its PFS (Prime Focus Spectrograph) instrument, which, according to the institution, breaks visible "light rainbows" or light dispersion, into two components: the red and the blue side. The organization says scientists will be able to combine this data with that of a third infrared light detector. All of this will allow scientists to glean a whole lot of information from what may otherwise seem like a simple observation.

"Together with a widefield camera (HSC: Hyper Suprime-Cam)," the NAO statement reads, "PFS will help launch the Subaru Telescope 2.0 project which will reveal the nature of dark matter and dark energy, structure formation in the Universe, and the physical processes of galaxy formation and evolution."