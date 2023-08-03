Jaw fossil shows hybrid trait of ancient and modern humans

A nearly entire jawbone discovered in Hualongdong, East China, has revealed intriguing details about an unknown species of ancient humans.

The thorough analysis found that the preserved jawbone had traits that are a hybrid of ancient hominids and modern humans.

Paleontologists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology in Beijing conducted the fossil investigation.

Jawbone without a "true chin"

The authors conducted a complete morphological and geometric examination of the jaw. The findings revealed that its triangular bottom edge and overall curvature were a hybrid of two human species.

They also noticed that the mandible (jawbone) lacks a "true chin."