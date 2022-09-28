Jawed vertebrates date back to 439 million years ago, a study reveals

Research has been published in the journal Nature.

Today, jawed vertebrates account for more than 99.8% of all modern vertebrates – humans and mammals included. It is estimated that jawed vertebrates, in other words, gnathostomes originated around 450 million years ago. However, scarce evidence from that starting point makes things hard to interpret the evolutionary history of jawed vertebrates. The earliest jawed fish fossils discovered date back to around 425 million years ago.

However, with the new discovery, Min Zhu and colleagues can finally change what we have known about this particular species so far.

An early aquarium of fossil finds. Nature

The Silurian Period had more diversity than previously known

Fossils of diverse whole-bodied fish include placoderms (an extinct group of armored prehistoric fish, which were the earliest known jawed vertebrates) and chondrichthyans (a group of cartilaginous fish such as sharks and rays).

A species that dominated the ecosystem back then is a nearly 3 cm (1.2 inches) long armored prehistoric fish belonging to the Placodermi class, named Xiushanosteus mirabilis. It has the characteristics of major placoderm subgroups that provide insights into the evolution of the skull of living jawed vertebrates.

Life reconstruction of Xiushanosteus mirabilis Heming Zhang

Another one is a chondrichthyan named Shenacanthus vermiformis, which has a body shape like other cartilaginous fish. However, this one features armor plates, a main characteristic of placoderms.

These findings unveil the diversity in this period, which hasn't been uncovered until now.

The scientists revealed more details about some of the fish. For example, for the first time, the details of galeaspids, an extinct group of armored jawless fish, have been unearthed through the analysis of an approximately 436 million-year-old specimen. This species has unique head shields; also, they demonstrate the basic state in which paired fins existed before they split into pectoral and pelvic fins.