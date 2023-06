Red dwarfs are the smallest and the most common type of stars in the universe. Their mass reaches up to 0.5 times the mass of the Sun, their surface temperatures stay below 4000 degrees Celsius, and they are red in color.

Given their abundance in the universe, astronomers have spent many decades studying them and exploring habitable worlds in their systems. However, astronomers now believe that red dwarfs may not be a host to Jupiter-like planets.

How does this relate to the search for habitable worlds? Well, scientists believe that Jupiter played a crucial role in the evolution of our Solar System, setting the stage for Earth's habitability.