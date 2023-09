Jupiter's moon, Callisto, has often been imagined as a future outpost for humanity. But in real-life planetary science, Callisto, one of Jupiter and Saturn's larger moons, has primarily been left in the shadows, dismissed by many researchers as a "dead body" in our celestial neighborhood.

However, a recent study published in The Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets throws a curveball, suggesting that Callisto's atmosphere contains a higher concentration of molecular oxygen than previously thought. This revelation is a surprising deviation from past models and poses new questions about the icy moon's atmospheric dynamics.

Defying previous assumptions

"For years, we believed that the molecular oxygen in Callisto's atmosphere was a result of Jupiter's magnetic field interacting with the moon's icy surface," said the American Geophysical Union (AGU).