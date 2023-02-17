Jupiter’s moons atmosphere glows up with hypnotic auroras

"These observations are tricky because, in Jupiter’s shadow, the moons are nearly invisible. The light emitted by their faint aurorae is the only confirmation that we’ve even pointed the telescope at the right place," says Katherine de Kleer, Caltech professor, and lead author of one of two new research papers.

Reason for the occurrence

Researchers penned down the unusual nature of the formation of a few of these Auroras. Except for Ganymede, volcanic emissions occurring on the surface of Io could be the possible reason for such phenomena on the other three moons.

Once in the vacuum of space, the particle of the eruption reacts with sunlight. When the already irradiated emission makes its way to the atmosphere of other satellites, such auroras occur.

However, scientists believe that the constant fluctuating surface temperature of the moons and Jupiter's strong gravitational field may significantly affect the phenomena's brightness.

"Io’s sodium becomes very faint within 15 minutes of entering Jupiter’s shadow, but it takes several hours to recover after it emerges into sunlight, "explains Carl Schmidt, an astronomy professor at Boston University and lead author of the second paper. “These new characteristics are really insightful for understanding Io’s atmospheric chemistry. It’s neat that eclipses by Jupiter offer a natural experiment to learn how sunlight affects its atmosphere."