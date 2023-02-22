New JWST images show surprisingly large galaxies in early cosmos

New James Webb images alter our understanding of the cosmos

The new images, which are published today in a new paper in the journal Nature, shed new light on the formation of the very earliest galaxies.

"These galaxies are more massive than has been expected for this early point in time," a press statement reads. "Massive galaxies with stellar masses as high as 100 billion times that of the Sun have been identified at redshifts z ~ 6, approximately one billion years after the Big Bang, but it has been difficult to find massive galaxies at even earlier times," the statement continues.

Redshift is a measurement that denotes the "stretched" wavelength of light from the early universe towards the red part of the spectrum. This means that the redder an image, the more distant the object is from our solar system.

The bottom left image could contain as many stars as our present-day Milky Way, but is 30 times more compact. NASA, ESA, CSA, I. Labbe (Swinburne University of Technology)

The researchers behind the new observations and study searched for massive galaxies in the first 750 million years after the Big Bang. To do so, they selected candidates at high redshifts that had been observed by James Webb.

The scientists identified six candidate massive galaxies with masses up to ten billion times that of our Sun, including one that they believe may have a stellar mass 100 billion times that of the Sun. This far exceeded the expected values. "If verified with spectroscopy, these findings provide evidence to suggest that galaxies grew massive quicker than expected early in the history of the Universe," the researchers wrote.