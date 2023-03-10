JWST reveals remarkably new insights into early star formation

"We're studying 19 of our closest analogs to our own galaxy. In our own galaxy, we can't make a lot of these discoveries because we're stuck inside it," says Erik Rosolowsky, professor in the Department of Physics and co-author of a recent paper analyzing data from the James Webb telescope.

The penetration through the dust and gas

In contrast to earlier observational methods, the telescope's mid-infrared equipment can penetrate dust and gas clouds to offer vital details about how stars are developing in these galaxies and how they are evolving.

"This is light that is longer wavelength and represents cooler objects than the light we see with our eyes," says Rosolowsky.

"The infrared light is really key to tracing the cold and distant universe."

The telescope has so far collected data from 15 of the 19 galaxies. To classify what they saw, such as whether an image featured regular stars, massive star-forming complexes, or background galaxies, Rosolowsky and Hamid Hassani, a Ph.D. student and lead author on the paper, examined the infrared light emitted from dust grains at various wavelengths.