A team of astronomers used the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to discover that the early universe was between 4 and 6 billion years old and had fewer supermassive black holes than previously believed.

The team used Webb to study a region of space known as the Extended Groth Strip, near the Big Dipper constellation. The well-known region contains an estimated 50,000 galaxies, and it is the first time it has been studied by an observatory as powerful as JWST.

Using Webb, they could peer behind dust clouds and shed new light on ancient black holes. They were also surprised to encounter far fewer in their observations than anticipated.