The James Webb Space Telescope has identified a crucial organic molecule in a protoplanetary disk in a far-off nebula for the first time, opening up research avenues for exploring the origin of life in the universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope trained its instruments on a young star system located in the Orion Nebula with a protoplanetary accretion disk around the star, designated d203-506, looking for signs of CH 3 +, also known as methyl cation (pronounced cat-eye-on).

This compound is especially important since it assists in the formation of more complex carbon-based molecules that make up life as we know it.