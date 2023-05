The James Webb Space Telescope just spotted the stellar structure of one of the oldest-known galaxies in the universe in such detail that it could even see the spin of its proto-spiral disk.

The galaxy in question, GN20, is one of the most luminous early galaxies we know of, forming only about 1.5 billion years after the Big Bang, and until now it has been shrouded in hot dust and mystery. That was until Luis Colina and colleagues of the Spanish Astrobiology Center in Madrid, Spain, turned to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) for help peeling back the veil that surrounded it.