James Webb Space Telescope detects a sonic boom bigger than Milky Way

According to the observations, one of the galaxies, NGC 7318b, is forcing its way into the five within Stephan's Quintet at approximately 1.8 million miles per hour (800 kilometers per second) - a speed that would take you from Earth to the Moon in just eight minutes.

Galactic invasion in Stephan's Quintet

This violent invasion is triggering a shockwave several times as large as the Milky Way that is rippling through the interstellar plasma and kickstarting a "recycling plant" for warm and cold molecular hydrogen gas between the five galaxies.

Typically galaxy collisions and mergers trigger a burst of star formation; that's not the case in Stephan's Quintet. Instead, this violent activity is taking place in the intergalactic medium, away from the galaxies, in places where there is little to no star formation to obstruct the view.

"As the shockwave passes through this clumpy streamer, it is creating a highly turbulent, or unsteady, cooling layer, and it's in the regions affected by this violent activity that we're seeing unexpected structures and the recycling of molecular hydrogen gas," said Philip Appleton, an astronomer and senior scientist at Caltech's Infrared Processing and Analysis Center (IPAC), and lead investigator on the project.