Kangaroo tendons may offer an ideal replacement for damaged human ligaments

Have you ever wondered how strong the knees of kangaroos need to be to sustain the life-long movement of hopping from one place to another?

That very thought prompted Australian sports injury experts to look at the possibility of using their superior tendons to revolutionize treatment for common knee injuries. One of the most significant issues with severe ligament and tendon injuries is that the damaged tissue cannot be sewn back together. It must be replaced with something that the body can employ as scaffolding while it weaves substitute tissue on top of it.

Significant research led by Dr. Nick Hartnell in the field has thrown open the prospect of the country "supplying the world with a uniquely strong, long-lasting and readily available replacement for damaged ligaments: kangaroo tendons," said a statement by the Macquarie University in Sydney.