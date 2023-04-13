Trending
SpaceX Falcon Heavy
World’s largest logjam
Robotic dog back to NYPD
Leaked Pentagon documents
Dinosaurs from chicken DNA
Lightweight Telescope Mirror

Kea Aerospace launches Kea Atmos Mk1 with Audi e-tron

"The Kea Atmos is the first solar-powered stratospheric aircraft designed and built in the Southern Hemisphere."
Can Emir
| Apr 13, 2023 09:15 AM EST
Created: Apr 13, 2023 09:15 AM EST
science
Kea Atmos Mk1 takeoff
Kea Atmos Mk1 takeoff

Kea Aerospace/YouTube 

Kea Aerospace has launched its Kea Atmos Mk1 uncrewed aircraft, designed for stratospheric flight testing. This launch was special because it was conducted using an electric-powered Audi e-tron Sportback. This is the first solar-powered stratospheric aircraft designed and built in the Southern Hemisphere. 

Kea Aerospace is building a global fleet of solar-powered uncrewed aircraft to fly in the stratosphere for months at a time, carrying a suite of aerial imagery equipment for environmental monitoring, precision agriculture, disaster management, and maritime awareness, among other uses.

The aircraft has a wingspan of 41 feet (12.5 meters), weighs under 88 pounds (40 kilograms), and will fly at altitudes higher than commercial airliners, up to 50,000 feet (15,240 meters).

The Atmos Mk1 has been designed to test the technology for the stratosphere and can fly for up to 16 hours. The company is currently constructing the long-flight endurance Kea Atmos Mk2, which will have a wingspan of around 100 feet (30 meters) and be built in 2023. The stratosphere provides a sweet spot for cost-effective, high-resolution aerial imaging. 

The Kea Atmos will use sunlight to power up the batteries during the day and carefully optimize its power use, enabling continued flight throughout the night during the hours of darkness.

Mark Rocket, CEO of Kea Aerospace, said, "It's an exhilarating year for the company as we undertake a range of challenging flight tests on our journey to the stratosphere. It was an absolute thrill to show the Kea Atmos Mk1 aircraft to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and NASA Deputy Administrator Pamela Melroy last month, and we look forward to working with a wide range of international aerospace participants."

Kea Aerospace is based in Christchurch, New Zealand, and high-altitude flights are planned this year to take off from Tāwhaki on the Kaitorete Spit, located 31 miles (50 km) south of Christchurch. Kea Aerospace has been building and flying electric-powered aircraft and high-altitude balloons as part of its program to build a global fleet of solar-powered uncrewed aircraft.

Most Popular

The Kea Atmos is the first solar-powered stratospheric aircraft designed and built in the Southern Hemisphere. It's an incredible challenge to make the aircraft as lightweight as possible to fly in less than 10 percent of the air density we have at sea level, but at the same time, it has to be tough enough to handle flying through the fast jet streams, Mark Rocket said.

Being solar-powered with zero emissions, the Kea Atmos is the perfect tool for climate change research. The company envisions its solar-powered Kea Atmos giving the complete picture needed to monitor the land, waterways, and coastline to protect it for the future. Kea Aerospace is working on more than just harvesting better data; it will manage the entire pipeline from data acquisition and storage to analysis and delivery and provide improved data intelligence at a cost much lower than is currently available.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/04/image/png/lhKs99DYXw2An3hAoe3fx7PHg2NXcURKZwXwKRmk.png
Olkaria VI, Kenya: Inside the world's largest single-turbine geothermal plant
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/02/image/jpeg/cU5XErUWnnXO47GlLWaKeXBE3A7cTpf55RVyHT0E.jpg
The Cairo Sketches: Too good to be true wonders of AI
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/V0OyjqJ5GQ/untitled-1-6.jpg
This flood protection barrier reaches new heights
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/VnEA0qldFZciRwnMGgX4wVYMD31nYSxjcGduyLTW.jpg
In a first, scientists plan to submerge pendulums in the ocean to reduce coastal erosion
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/sCsUD2JJrbgieBPvXkCx7kkfGMsb2eK8jCw5zFol.jpg
The bodies of Vesuvius' victims weren't well-preserved due to extreme heat
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/FTajgKVMhZZorN7zBFerSP6TJM9BCiiWjRyrFhaw.jpg
Twitter Inc., is dead after being merged into Elon Musk's X Corp
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/07/29/image/jpeg/lD1iiu5Qt1Nf4UNkLUKROVapnPpqG9QMaArceDSf.jpg
Social media isn't the main force driving most partisan news consumption
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/02/image/png/5G9tgdaZppFaVjOb5vDOxPsR6tovvrnqLLVNMX5w.png
This portable machine attaches to tractors and turns harmful crop waste into sellable bioproducts
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/rgJAcPPtIJ63NYsUVAoCahFIk1oUPuGPXytu2keb.jpg
Latest underwater exploration of Baiae reveals exciting new discoveries
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/peWquQA3Osj5zwjp21VF7JgT6QOYxlUAC5pZ9Grx.jpg
Just unearthed: A 1750-year-old 'lost' section of the Bible's New Testament
More Stories
innovationA dentist astrophotographer pictures Moon as stainless as his patients' teeth after cleaning
Baba Tamim| 12/14/2022
cultureMeet the accessibility advocate debugging the monochrome world for you
Baba Tamim| 1/16/2023
healthIn a first, scientists develop an AI tool to help doctors distinguish between infectious diseases
Deena Theresa| 8/28/2022