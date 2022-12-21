Keep up with time as accurately as possible with atomic clocks

Just like anything that needs to be measured, one of the most important aspects of time is its accurate measurement. Think of questions such as “how accurate is the time being displayed right now?” or “how is a second in time defined? “ Such questions would bring us to the basics of timekeeping, and what better way to understand it if not by learning what an atomic clock is?

What is an Atomic Clock?

Atomic clocks are known to be the most accurate clocks in terms of timekeeping. These clocks work to measure time by using the frequency of atom vibrations. In 1967, the International System of Units (SI) redefined the second as the time it takes a cesium-133 atom to release 9,192,631,770 cycles of microwave radiation when vibrating between two energy states.

Cesium atomic clocks can produce a frequency so precise that its time error per day is about 0.03 nanoseconds, which means that the clock would lose one second in about 100 million years.

NIST researcher David Leibrandt and the quantum logic clock Wikimedia Commons

How do Atomic Clocks work?

The mechanics of how an atomic clock works can be best learned by knowing how mechanical clocks work in the first place. A clock works by counting periodic events with a known frequency reference. For example, in a grandfather clock, the pendulum becomes the frequency reference, with each half-swing taking up a second in time.

A wristwatch works in a similar manner – with the difference of using quartz crystal as the frequency reference. What happens is that a piece of the crystal is placed in an electronic circuit where 32,768 oscillations are equal to one second. Compared to the grandfather clock, the higher number of oscillations in a quartz crystal increases its accuracy in telling time.

In an atomic clock, atoms are used similarly by measuring the frequency of oscillations of their electrons. A quartz crystal oscillator is still in use in an atomic clock, just like in a wristwatch, but the movement of electrons in atoms, usually cesium-133 atoms, is used to regulate the quartz oscillator.