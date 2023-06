With countries around the world setting environmental goals to reduce carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, China, with its huge economy and ability to get large-scale infrastructure projects off the ground quickly, has just completed an ambitious project that combines solar with hydro-electric power production at a high altitude.

The Kela photovoltaic (PV) power station idea was formed by the Design and Research Institute of PowerChina Chengdu in 2016 with construction getting underway in July 2022.

The Global Times reports that PowerChina Chengdu is responsible for the surveying, design, procurement, construction, commissioning, grid connection, and power generation for one-third of the project.