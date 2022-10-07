What is Kessler Syndrome? SpaceX's Starlink satellites increase the risk of orbital chaos

Perhaps the worst-case scenario is Kessler Syndrome. But what is it and how might it pan out?

In an August interview with IE, University of Regina astronomer Dr. Samantha Lawler said we are "right on the edge" of the risk of Kessler Syndrome. If it does happen, it would feel like we were "inside a snow globe within a couple of hours of sunrise or sunset," she explained, and any efforts to fix the problem would be akin to "collecting bullets."

What is Kessler Syndrome?

Kessler Syndrome is a phenomenon that was first proposed by NASA scientist Donald Kessler in a 1978 scientific paper. In the study, titled "Collision Frequency of Artificial Satellites: The Creation of a Debris Belt," Kessler and co-author Burton Cour-Palais highlighted the fact that the likelihood of satellite collision increases with every satellite lifted into orbit.

They went a step further though. What if a collision did take place?

The colliding satellites, or spacecraft, would break into many small pieces, further increasing the likelihood of collisions in a dramatic snowball effect. Essentially, each breakup of a satellite would lead to further breakups and the likely outcome would be an orbital space full of tiny pieces of space shrapnel from destroyed machinery.

In their paper, Kessler and Cour-Palais wrote that "satellite collisions would produce orbiting fragments, each of which would increase the probability of further collisions, leading to the growth of a belt of debris around the Earth."

They also highlighted the difficulties this would cause for future space travel, stating that "the debris flux in such an Earth-orbiting belt could exceed the natural meteoroid flux, affecting future spacecraft designs."