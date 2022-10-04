Key elements unlocking the origins of life have been discovered in water

The chemists believe they have come across specific chemical reactions in droplets containing water. This study could lead to creating drugs to cure certain illnesses and diseases. The discovery from this study was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Origin of life theory paradox

For many decades, the theory for the origin of life on Earth was believed to begin in the oceans. There was a contradiction within this often-stated belief. Although life origination did require water, it also needed and required the “loss of a water molecule” and space away from water. Therefore, life formation could not take place with a place fully immersed in water. However, this study explains the dilemma.

“This is the first demonstration that primordial molecules, simple amino acids, spontaneously form peptides, the building blocks of life, in droplets of pure water,” said Cooks.

The raw amino acids were delivered to Earth daily by meteorites. These amino acids were then thought to transform into the building blocks of life, according to the study.

Speed of chemical reactions

The research team spent more than 10 years studying chemical reactions in droplets containing water using mass spectrometers. They noted the speed of the chemical reactions that were taking place, therefore making evolution of life possible, the scientists mentioned.

"The rates of reactions in droplets are anywhere from a hundred to a million times faster than the same chemicals reacting in bulk solution," Cooks said. It was also stated that the research proved that the chemical reactions needed to create peptides, the building blocks for life, could form in these small droplets of water.