A key enzyme in brain function shuts off randomly, study reveals

V-ATPase is an enzyme that can break down ATP molecules, the cell's energy currency, as they pump protons across cellular membranes. The enzyme is found in all cell types of mammals; however, it has been attributed to an important role in cells of the brain where its action loads neurotransmitters into synaptic vesicles.

Simply put, the enzyme is responsible for providing energy to fill up the membrane bladders between neighboring neurons with chemicals that are needed to transfer a message between them. Therefore, the enzyme is quite crucial for neuronal communication, or that's what researchers have thought so far.

Working with rat neurons for the first time

Previous research about V-ATPase and its activity has been conducted using enzymes that were sourced from bacteria. However, for their research, the team at the University of Copenhagen decided to use V-ATPase, which was sourced from rat brains.

The researchers found that the membrane bladder of each neuron contained exactly one V-ATPase enzyme molecule. Furthermore, the enzyme appears to switch off at random intervals, putting an abrupt stop to the neurotransmitter-loading process. Overall, the enzyme is inactive about 40 percent of the time.

This has stumped the researchers since the finding shatters our understanding of how neurons work. Without an active enzyme, the membrane bladders or synapse should ideally be empty and incapable of transmitting signals, or the neurons have an alternate way of conveying information that scientists do not know about.