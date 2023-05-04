Without this key molecule, you wouldn't be able to smell the roses

The scent of roses typically lasts two to three days when one puts them in a vase. The origin of their floral scents has remained a mystery to scientists. While we know that they get their iconic scent from a chemical called geraniol, there needs to be a binding chemical near to the flowering plant for geraniol to be produced.

One would not have been able to stop and smell the roses or smell like roses if this chemical reaction didn’t occur. A team of researchers have identified an enzyme called farnesyl diphosphate (FPP) synthase, which acts as the driving factor for the reaction that gives birth to the rose’s scent.