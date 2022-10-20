The killer whale: 6 facts about a powerful apex predator

As of August 2022, there are at least 57 specimens held in captivity, at sea parks and aquariums around the world, although this practice is widely disapproved by animal welfare organizations, along with a large part of the general public, and is forbidden by some national laws, such as Canada’s Ending the Captivity of Whales and Dolphins Act.

Orcas at Loro Parque zoo, Spain Wikimedia Commons/Piotrus

The main argument against their captivity is that orcas are very social animals who, in the wild, live in tight-knit family groups and do not manage well when kept on their own. They also need a lot of daily exercises. They can swim up to 40 miles (64 kilometers) a day in search of food. So they don’t really thrive in concrete tanks, and they generally have shorter lives in captivity. Many people also object to their use for entertainment, as in trained dolphin shows.

1. Killer whales have a life expectancy of 50-80 years in the wild

In their natural habitat, orcas can live between 50-80 years, although this varies with sex. In captivity, however, their average lifespan is reduced to between 10-45 years.

In the wild, male orcas have an average lifespan of around 30 years, with a maximum life expectancy of 50-60 years. Female wild orcas tend to live longer than males. The average life expectancy of a wild female orca is around 50 years, with some living between 80 and 100.

"Granny", the oldest known, was estimated by the Center for Whale Research to be around 105 years old when she died in 2017.

Granny, the orca Wikimedia Commons/Leigh Calvez

2. Killer whales tend to start reproducing when they are 20 years old

Male orcas reach sexual maturity at around the age of 20 to 25, and they don’t typically mate until at least the age of 20. Between ages 12 and 15, their dorsal fin begins to grow taller and straighter, which indicates the beginning of sexual maturity.

Female orcas usually reach sexual maturity in their mid-teens. The average birthing rate is around one viable calf every 9 or 10 years. Female orcas are reproductive until around the age of 40 years old.

An orca with her calf near Victoria, Canada Wikimedia Commons/S.E.Ingraham

Mating and calving take place year-round, with gestation lasting from 15 to 18 months. As mammals, orcas feed their calf (they only have one per pregnancy) with milk. Calves will usually nurse until the age of two, but will eat some solid food from around age one.