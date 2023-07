New research is indicating that postmenopausal female killer whales protect their sons – but not their daughters – from fights with other whales, highlighting a clear bias in genders.

This is according to a press release by the University of Exeter published on Thursday.

Scientists looked at the scarring left when one whale scrapes their teeth across the skin of another and found males had fewer marks if their mother was present and had stopped breeding.

The study was conducted by the universities of Exeter and York and the Center for Whale Research.

“We were fascinated to find this specific benefit for males with their post-reproductive mother,” said lead author Charli Grimes from the Centre for Research in Animal Behaviour at the University of Exeter.