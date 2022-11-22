Kits and balls engineered for men could be hindering performance of female footballers

The authors concluded that more research is needed into gender-specific technology to help female footballers perform at their best.

Female footballers at risk of injury

Despite some progress, no large boot manufacturer has yet invested in a design to suit women. For example, football boots fail to account for the fact that women's feet differ from men's in shape and size. This means wearing boots made for men won't support the foot properly and can cause blisters and stress fractures in elite female players.

The length of the studs is also designed for how men move and run. However, women run differently, which means they need a different lengths of studs.

Another question raised by the study is the short's color. Both football players and staff question why kit color must match teammates from the men's team. Many women footballers feel uncomfortable wearing white football shorts due to the fear of tears, sweat marks, and possible menstrual leaks.

Some players have asked staff to keep an eye on their shorts when playing in light colors, and some have even said that they have struggled to focus during matches due to concerns about exposing themselves on television with visible blood stains on their shorts.

Additionally, the authors report that professional women football players are often obliged to wear specific sports bras supplied by kit sponsors rather than the optimum sports bra for their physique. This can also reduce performance and lead to discomfort while running and turning.