Scientists taught lab-grown brain cells to play Pong — watch them play

"We have shown we can interact with living biological neurons in such a way that compels them to modify their activity, leading to something that resembles intelligence," lead author Dr. Brett Kagan, who is Chief Scientific Officer of Cortical Labs, said in a statement.

The mini-brain learned to play in five minutes

The mini-brain was connected to a computer in such a way that they received feedback on their game-playing skills. The neuron's activity and responses to this feedback were monitored using electric probes that recorded "spikes" on a grid.

The more a neuron moved its paddle and hit the ball, the more strong the spikes became. When the neurons missed, their play skills were critiqued by a software program created by Cortical Labs themselves. According to the study, this demonstrated that the neurons could adapt the activity to a changing environment, "in a goal-oriented way, in real-time".

"We chose Pong due to its simplicity and familiarity, but, also, it was one of the first games used in machine learning, so we wanted to recognize that," said Kagan, who worked with collaborators from 10 other institutions on the project.

Scanning Electron Microscope image of a neural culture that has been growing for more than six months on a high-density multi-electrode array. Cortical Labs

Next, DishBrain plans to get drunk

The living model proves that brain cells can display signs of intelligent behavior, even when they are mixed together in a dish. However, the researchers stress that the brain cells do not know that it is playing Pong in the way a human player would.