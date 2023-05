A shocking new study suggests that lab-grown meat (aka animal cell-based meat, or ACBM for short) could actually be far worse for the environment than traditional livestock. By the study's estimates, if current techniques were scaled up to supply the market, they could produce between four and 25 times more CO 2 than rearing and slaughtering animals, though the study has not been peer-reviewed.

"[billions of] investment dollars have specifically been allocated to [the ACBM] sector with the thesis that this product will be more environmentally friendly than beef,” explains the study. It is true that lab-grown meat does away with the need for land, water, and antibiotics in cattle raising. However, researchers have found that the hype around cultured meat is based on flawed analyses of carbon emissions.