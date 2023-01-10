Men who lack interest in sex at risk of early death, says study

Lack of interest in sex is something one can associate with worked-up executives in stressed work environments and surely not in the pristine mountainous regions of the Yamagata Prefecture in Japan, where this study was conducted. The area is known for its temples, hot springs, and natural beauty but the long-term study threw up some interesting information.

In recent years, sexual activity is being looked at as one of the components of healthy aging. The absence or lack of interest in sexual activity can be a sign of underlying health issues and could be used to investigate further.

Lack of interest in sex and cancer

The interest or lack thereof in sex was gauged through an initial questionnaire that subjects of the study self-reported initially and then in a follow-up survey conducted years later. A total of 20,969 people above the age of 40 were surveyed with the cohort consisting of 8,558 men and 12,411 women.

During the course of the study, 503 individuals passed away and the researchers found that cancer mortality and all-cause mortality were higher in men who had reported a lack of sexual interest. This association remained even when it was controlled for a wide range of factors ranging from age, known diseases such as hypertension, and lifestyle choices such as smoking and alcohol consumption.