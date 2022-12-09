Lake Vostok: What we know about Antarctica's mystifying subglacial lake

Beneath the icy surface of the continent lies Lake Vostok. It's one of the largest known subglacial lakes, existing miles below Russia’s Vostok Station on the East Antarctic Ice Sheet. The presence of this body of water could be an indicator of other living organisms that are yet to be discovered, which could change our understanding of how life emerges in harsh environments.

What is the legend of Lake Vostok?

Lake Vostok is located in east Antarctica, about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) below the ground, covered in a massive sheet of ice. The presence of a buried lake was first suggested in the 1960s, but the discovery of the lake wasn't confirmed until 1993. An article following the discovery was published in the scientific journal Nature in 1996, which integrated data collected over two decades. This included data from radar surveys in the 1970s showing liquid water underneath the ice as well as other imaging and radar observations that led to the confirmation of the lake’s existence.

The size of the lake can be compared to that of Lake Ontario, with measurements reaching an area of around 5,400 m^2 (13,986 km^2). The lake and the Russian research station located on the surface near the lake were both named after the ship Vostok, which means “east” in Russian. This ship sailed on the first Russian Antarctic expedition in 1819-1821, which discovered Antarctica.

What is hidden below Lake Vostok?

Being a subglacial lake, it has always been a wonder knowing that a large body of liquid water exists beneath that many layers of ice. Some might even find it impossible, but the existence of Lake Vostok and all other discovered subglacial lakes tell us otherwise.

The existence of liquid water beneath layers of mile-thick ice sheets can be thought of as uncommon since scientists are still divided on how subglacial lakes are formed.

It is without a doubt that Antarctica has some of the most extreme weather conditions in the world. Surface air temperatures can reach below -76°F (-60°C). In fact, the coldest temperature recorded to date was measured at the Vostok Station on July 21, 1983, reaching -128.6°F (-89.2°C). Despite year-round temperatures well below the freezing point, the existence of liquid water in glacial lakes is thought to occur thanks to several reasons.