These land-based algae farms could feed 10 billion humans by 2050

Protein-rich microalgae could be the answer to food insecurity

Researchers from Cornell University, U.S., show that nutrient-rich, protein-rich microalgae (single-celled) could be the answer to reaching future global protein demands. These would be grown in aquaculture systems that are seawater fed and located on land.

"We have an opportunity to grow food that is highly nutritious, fast-growing, and we can do it in environments where we're not competing for other uses," Charles Green, professor emeritus of earth and atmospheric sciences and the paper's lead author, explained at the university's press release.

"And because we're growing it in relatively enclosed and controlled facilities, we don't have the same kind of environmental impacts," Green added.

Today’s food production is not sustainable or sufficient

The research claims that climate change, a shortage of arable land, a lack of fresh water, and environmental degradation will all limit the amount of food that can be cultivated in the future decades.

"We just can't meet our goals with the way we currently produce food and our dependence on terrestrial agriculture," Greene stated.

With wild fish stocks already heavily exploited and with constraints on marine finfish, shellfish, and seaweed aquaculture in the coastal ocean.

Algae farms meet global food demands where overwhelmed fish stocks do not

Greene and colleagues propose growing algae in onshore aquaculture facilities to solve this problem.

The new study created GIS-based models created by a former Cornell graduate student, Celina Scott-Buechler, that use terrain, yearly sunlight, and other environmental and logistical parameters to forecast yields.

The model's findings indicate that desert settings and the coasts of the Global South make for the ideal places for onshore algae growing operations.

"Algae can actually become the breadbasket for the Global South," Greene said. "In that narrow strip of land, we can produce more than all the protein that the world will need."