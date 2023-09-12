Lithium deposit found in the US may contain 120 million tons

The impacts of climate change and global warming have prompted governments and industries to shift towards a more sustainable approach to just about everything. From electric vehicles to power generation via solar panels and wind turbines, technologies are rapidly adapting.

These technologies, however, require lithium-ion batteries to store energy and power everything from EVs to mobile phones. The forecasted demand for Lithium by the year 2040 would be 1 million metric tons, an eight-fold increase from total global 2022 production.

So, it’s good news that the world's largest lithium deposit has just been discovered inside an extinct volcano in the United States. Volcanologists have reported that along the border of Nevada and Oregon, in a volcanic crater called the McDermitt caldera, there are up to 120 million tonnes of lithium.