Large wildfires are triggering intense dust storms closer to populated areas, new study finds

To help fill this knowledge gap, Paul Ginoux and Professor Yan Yu of Peking University used worldwide satellite measurements on active fires, aerosol abundance and characteristics, vegetation cover, and soil moisture from 2003 to 2020.

Dust events followed 54% of large wildfires within the subsequent 60 days

The authors found that roughly 90 percent of large wildfires during this period were associated with a considerable drop in vegetation cover. Additionally, 54 percent of these wildfires were followed by dust events in the subsequent 60 days.

In this case, a large wildfire was classified as having more than 20 active fires within a 0.1° pixel (about 10 kilometers) during seven consecutive days.

The study also uncovered that about half of post-fire dust events occurred in savannahs. These occurrences could last for several weeks, depending on the severity of the wildfires, their temporal and spatial scope, and their impact on the vegetation cover.

Furthermore, the frequency and intensity of post-fire dust occurrences were shown to be more frequently and severely affected by pre-fire drought conditions.

Future wildfires and associated dust events may become even more extreme

Throughout the study period, the duration of post-fire dust events increased significantly due to intensified regional wildfires and drought conditions due to climate change. The authors predict that future wildfires and associated dust events may become even more extreme due to climate change.