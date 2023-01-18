One of the largest dinosaur hatcheries on Earth discovered in India

How did titanosaurs reproduce?

Dinosaur bones and eggs from the Late Cretaceous Period (100.5 million years ago - 66 million years ago) are well known to exist in a group of rocks called the Lameta Formation in the Narmada Valley of central India.

The authors identified six different egg species (oospecies), implying a greater diversity of titanosaurs than previously known for this region. The team deduced from the layout of the nests that these dinosaurs buried their eggs in shallow pits, similar to modern-day crocodiles.

Certain pathologies discovered in the eggs, such as a rare case of "egg-in-egg," suggest that titanosaur sauropods had a reproductive physiology similar to that of birds and may have laid their eggs sequentially, as seen in modern birds.

Eggs from the clutch that was completely unhatched. University of Delhi

What else do the egg nests reveal about titanosaurs?

While, it remains the case that determining the specifics about dinosaur reproductive behaviors, the fossil nests, which date from just before the dinosaur era ended, do take scientists one step closer.