World’s largest logjam in the Arctic stores 3.4 million tons of carbon

The team has mapped the presence of the largest known tree stack-up, which covers 20 square miles (51 square kilometers) of the Mackenzie River Delta in Nunavut, Canada.

According to the calculations, the logs store approximately 3.4 million tons (3.1 million metric tons) of carbon. This massive amount of carbon is stored in over 400,000 miniature wood caches. As a result, it is one of the largest logjams ever.

“To put that in perspective, that’s about two and a half million car emissions for a year. That’s a sizeable amount of carbon. We have great knowledge about carbon in other forms, like dissolved or particulate organic carbon, but not what we call ‘large carbon’ — large wood. That’s starting to change,” said Alicia Sendrowski, a research engineer who led the study while at Colorado State University, in a statement.

Mapping the delta

The team used satellite imagery to conduct a detailed examination of wood deposits found in the Mackenzie River. They scanned nearly 5,000 square miles (13,000 square kilometers) of delta using high-resolution imagery to map the logjam. During the fieldwork, they also took measurements and sampled the wood using radiocarbon dating. Some logs date from 1950, while others date from around 700 CE.