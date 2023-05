Scientists have observed one of the most powerful solar flares ever observed. Observed in the Orion system, the "superflare" was so big it doubtless would have devastated anything in its path, like exoplanets. According to a paper released on the flare in the Astrophysical Journal, the flare is estimated to have been around ten times more powerful, or more, than anything ever seen from our Sun.

The astronomers focused their latest study on the stellar system known as V1355 Orionis, which is 400 light-years away from our planet and has two stars orbiting each other. These stars are part of a group linked to other superflares and are known to have many sunspots and black, planet-sized patches arising from extreme electromagnetic activity.