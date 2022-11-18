Scientists discover the largest T-Rex so far, nearly double the size of previous record holder

Paleontologists from the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa, Ontario, presented the newly detected T-Rex at the annual conference of the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology (SVP) in Toronto on November 5, Live Science reported.

Examining the fossil record

Jordan Mallon, research scientist and head of palaeobiology at the Canadian Museum of Nature, and David Hone, a senior lecturer and deputy director of Education at the Queen Mary University of London, examined the fossil record, which shows that approximately 2.5 billion T-Rexes once lived on Earth.

To build a model of the largest T-Rex possible, they also considered population sizes and average life spans. They also took into account sexual dimorphism, or differences in size between animals of the same species, when analyzing variations in body size.

"We wound up building two models — one exhibiting zero dimorphisms and one with strong dimorphism," Mallon told LiveScience.

"If T-Rex was dimorphic, we estimate that it would have weighed up to 53,000 pounds (24,000 kg), but we rejected that model because if it were true, we would have found even larger individuals by now."

"This is simply a thought experiment with some numbers behind it. It's something that's fun to think about," Mallon also added.