Largest touching stars ever observed will eventually smash into each other as black holes

Astronomers observed two enormous touching stars in a neighboring galaxy.

Over millions of years, their orbits will begin to decay, leading to a cataclysmic event that will be detectable far and wide throughout the cosmos.

The two stars will eventually crash together, generating massive waves in the fabric of space-time before becoming black holes, a press statement reveals.

Analyzing two nearby touching stars

The new discovery was outlined in a study, published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, by researchers at University College London (UCL) and the University of Potsdam. In it, they explained how they analyzed a known binary star (two stars orbiting the same center of gravity) using several different ground- and space-based observatories.