The Rhynie chert, discovered in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, offers a remarkable glimpse into life during the Early Devonian period.

A new study combines the latest non-destructive imaging with data analysis, exposing the molecular fingerprint of these ancient fossils.

The findings reveal never-before-seen preservation of the fossils, helping to resolve more stranger organisms.

In the heart of Aberdeenshire, Scotland, near the tranquil village of Rhynie, lies a world-renowned fossil ecosystem that has captivated scientists since its discovery in 1912.

Preserved within the impenetrable embrace of chert, a hardened rock composed of silica, the Rhynie chert offers a window into the past, hailing from the ancient Early Devonian period, approximately 407 million years ago (ma). This remarkable geological treasure holds a crucial role in unraveling the mysteries of life on Earth.

Now, armed with cutting-edge non-destructive imaging techniques, advanced data analysis, and the power of machine learning, a team of researchers has embarked on a groundbreaking exploration of the fossil collections held by National Museums Scotland, as well as the Universities of Aberdeen and Oxford.