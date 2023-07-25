Treating MXene electrodes with laser to improve Li-ion battery performance

Researchers at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia have found that laser scribing or creating nanodots on the battery's electrode can improve its storage capacity and stability. The method can be applied to alternate material for electrodes called MXene.

Lithium-ion batteries have multiple shortcomings in their widespread applications, and researchers worldwide are looking to either make improvements to the technology or find better alternatives.

MXenes are a class of two-dimensional materials made from carbon and nitrogen atoms bonded to metals like titanium or molybdenum. Although ceramic, these materials have good conductivity and high capacitance making them ideal for use in energy storage applications such as batteries.