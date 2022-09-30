Cockroach zapper: Researchers turn to AI to solve pest problem

He admits that he has used cheap hardware and technology options, which means that the device can be assembled at home for less than $250. Nevertheless, he has put the resources on how to make and use the device on GitHub and people have started using it to tackle other pests such as hornets.

One could also argue that Rakhmatulin's approach works better than mechanical traps or chemicals used by exterminators since they are non-specific and can also damage the environment.

Nevertheless, Rakhmatulin warns that his method is far from perfect and needs much more work before it can be used reliably. For instance, a smaller laser would be much more effective in controlling cockroaches but is difficult to implement. Also, work is needed to be able to guide the laser to specifically target a part of the cockroach body, The Vice said in its report.

Moreover, the laser is a dangerous thing to have to flash around in the house. It is best avoided for now.

Details of the research were published in the journal Oriental Insects.

Abstract

Controlling insect pests still relies on the extensive usage of generic and established methods, such as pesticides, which utilise broad spectrum chemicals or toxins persisting in the environment and targeting non-pest insect species. Therefore, more effective and environmental friendly approaches are needed to counteract these damaging effects. Since a laser can be remotely directed to neutralise undesirable targets, this approach could be highly promising for controlling insect pests in a selective and ecofriendly fashion. In this study, we present a laser system automated by machine vision for neutralising and influencing the behaviour of insect pests. By performing experiments on domiciliary cockroaches, Blattella germanica, we demonstrate that our approach enables the immediate and selective neutralisation of individual insects at a distance up to 1.2 m. We further show the possibility to deter cockroaches by training them not to hide under a dark shelter through aversive heat conditioning with a low power-laser. Parameters of our prototype system can readily be tuned for applications in various situations and on different pest species like mosquitoes, locusts, and caterpillars. The prospect of this study is to pursue the creation of a standalone, safe for the environment, compact, low-cost, and energy-efficient device system for pest control.