Researchers in China use lasers to sync optical clocks over record distance

When the best is not good enough

The verify their work, the researchers sent another wavelength of light through the optical fiber link and then compared the difference between the signals that were sent through the air and through the optic fiber link. The work showed that over-the-air transmission had high ticking stability such that it would only lead to a loss or gain of one second over 80 billion years.

Yet, the researchers are far from deploying the system. The research work was conducted in a remote location that had the most optimal atmospheric conditions and now needs to be repeated in other locations to determine if it works equally well.

The current experiment is comparable to sending optical signals into space, where they will meet turbulence, experts told Nature. However, the high-speed orbits of satellites will present another challenge to signal transmission since there will be a shift in the frequency of the signal.

The research team has developed technologies for quantum communications satellites and will now work on transmitting signals between the ground and optical clocks in a geostationary orbit. This will help us in our search for dark matter as well as detecting gravitational waves, Pan told Nature.

The research findings were published earlier this month in Nature.

Abstract

Networks of optical clocks find applications in precise navigation1,2, in efforts to redefine the fundamental unit of the ‘second’3,4,5,6 and in gravitational tests7. As the frequency instability for state-of-the-art optical clocks has reached the 10−19 level8,9, the vision of a global-scale optical network that achieves comparable performances requires the dissemination of time and frequency over a long-distance free-space link with a similar instability of 10−19. However, previous attempts at free-space dissemination of time and frequency at high precision did not extend beyond dozens of kilometres10,11. Here we report time–frequency dissemination with an offset of 6.3 × 10−20 ± 3.4 × 10−19 and an instability of less than 4 × 10−19 at 10,000 s through a free-space link of 113 km. Key technologies essential to this achievement include the deployment of high-power frequency combs, high-stability and high-efficiency optical transceiver systems and efficient linear optical sampling. We observe that the stability we have reached is retained for channel losses up to 89 dB. The technique we report can not only be directly used in ground-based applications, but could also lay the groundwork for future satellite time–frequency dissemination.