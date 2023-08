British quantum physicists have warned that we are fast approaching the "last chance saloon" to uncover the secrets of dark matter. Small particles, called weakly interacting massive particles (WImps for short), are currently believed to be the source of dark matter, but they have, to date, proved very elusive indeed.

Dark matter is thought to constitute around 85 percent of all mass in the universe, but little is known about it. Dark matter differs from regular matter because it doesn't interact with electromagnetic forces. As a result, it doesn't absorb, reflect, or emit light, which makes it incredibly difficult to detect. To date, scientists have only been able to infer the existence of dark matter by observing its gravitational impact on visible matter. They are also at a loss regarding what it is made of. Wimps are our current best guess.