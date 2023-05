Twelve years ago today, the Space Shuttle Endeavour (STS-134) lifted off from John F. Kennedy Space Center, Florida, for the last time in history. Carrying its crew of 6, the shuttle's mission was to deliver the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) and spare parts, including two S-band communications antennas, a high-pressure gas tank, and additional spare parts for Dextre.

The mission was also the 25th and last for Endeavour but was also the 36th shuttle mission to the International Space Station (ISS). It was also the penultimate mission of the Space Shuttle program in general. Onboard her were Commander Mark Kelly, Pilot Gregory H. Johnson, and Mission Specialists Michael Fincke, Greg Chamitoff, Andrew Feustel, and European Space Agency astronaut Roberto Vittori.