Lego-like recycling will transform how we use these future plastics
- In a first, new research upends traditional recycling practices by achieving 'closed-loop' chemical recycling of polycyanurates (PCNs), a class of high-performance engineering plastics.
- The new PCNs are fully recyclable and malleable - a huge step in the field- and show no compromise to required physical properties.
- The technology applies to the existing, particularly difficult-to-recycle polymers as well as creating a new class of polymer materials that are simple to build, disassemble, and rebuild again and again.
During the mid-20th century, plastics became widely used in most industries and many aspects of daily life due to their extreme practicality, convenience, and affordability. Now, more than half a century later, and with further increases in demand and manufacturing, plastics pose a severe threat to both the environment and human health.
