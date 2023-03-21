Neutrinos created by CERN Large Hadron Collider detected for the first time

First detected in 1956, neutrinos are subatomic particles that play a key role in the burning of stars. Every time nuclei of atoms either come together (fusion) or break apart (fission) in the universe, neutrinos are released.

One of the most abundant particles of the cosmos, neutrinos play an important role in the standard model of particle physics too. Researchers have been creating neutrinos in the lab to study but never have they been detected by the giant laboratory of the LHC.

The FASER Experiment

The Forward Search Experiment (FASER) is a particle detector that was designed and built by an international group of physicists at CERN. While particle detectors at CERN have a reputation for being several stories tall and weighing thousands of tons, FASER is quite an exception.

FASER is just about a ton in weight and fits inside a small side tunnel at CERN. Interestingly, the experiment was designed and executed in just a few years and uses spares from other experiments being carried out at the facility.

FASER at CERN's Large Hardon Collider FASER/ Twitter

On Sunday, the FASER team announced at a conference in Italy that it had successfully detected neutrinos after smashing two beams of particles at extremely high energy inside the LHC.