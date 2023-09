The European Council for Nuclear Research (CERN) has reported that the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has detected a strange and rare kind of atomic nucleus called "hypertriton."

As per the official release, the researchers from the LHCb experiment presented their findings at the EPS-HEP conference in 2023. At the conference, they explained how they used a novel technique to pore over old data collected between 2016 and 2018 to "observe" the rare hypernuclei, "hypertriton," and "antihypertriton."

A surprising find

Over the two years, LHCb physicists recorded over 100 of these rare and unstable hypernuclei. Forms of atomic cores, hypernuclei, contain a unique "flavor" of quark (a type of elementary particle that forms all mass) in one of their nuclear building blocks. This discovery could potentially aid our understanding of the mysterious "antihelium" that has been tentatively detected in the vast expanse of the cosmos.