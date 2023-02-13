Archaeologists revealed 5th century fortress in Spain by using LIDAR

Archaeologists in northwest Spain were able to locate the fortress on a hilltop thanks to LIDAR (light detection and ranging). An early medieval fortress covering about 25 acres (10 hectares) was discovered using this technique, which bounces hundreds of thousands of laser pulses off the ground from an aircraft flying overhead. The fortress had 30 towers and a defensive wall about 1.2 kilometers long and had 30 towers, as per Live Science.

From archaeologists' point of view, the fortress was built in the first half of the fifth century A.D., possibly on top of an earlier Iron Age hilltop fort, to defend against Germanic invaders after Roman control of the region had collapsed.

Detail of the canvas wall in the northwest sector of Castro Valente. University of Santiago de Compostela

It was also a Celtic settlement

Fernández-Pereiro and José Carlos Sánchez-Pardo, a USC archaeologist and the study's co-author, initially believed Castro Valente to be a fortified Celtic settlement when they first started exploring the site.

They quickly discovered proof that the structure was much larger than they had anticipated and that some of its components had been constructed using techniques not standard in the Iron Age. Fernández-Pereiro stated that the archaeological digs "continued to give data that direct us towards a time of post-Roman habitation, possibly in the first part of the 5th century," as per LiveScience.

The fortress's design, building materials, and pottery shards indicate that it was built after the Roman Empire lost control of the area in the early fifth century A.D. when Germanic invaders swept over Spain.